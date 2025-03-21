Shinfox TPC II
First Jacket In at 300 MW Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

Fixed-Bottom
March 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

On 19 March, Shinfox Far East Energy announced that the company installed the first jacket foundation at the 300 MW Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II (TPC Changhua Phase II) in Taiwan.

Source: Shinfox Far East Energy via LinkedIn
The jacket, taller than a 20-story building and heavier than 10 Boeing 747s, will provide solid support for the wind turbines, Shinfox Far East Energy said. The jackets are being installed by the crane vessel SFE Hercules, which is sailing under the flag of Panama.

According to our previous news about the project, the wind farm will feature Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines.

The 300 MW TPC Offshore Phase II was one of the eleven offshore wind projects selected by the Taiwanese government in April 2018.

Foxwell Energy, an affiliate of Shinfox, won the tender from Taipower for the development of the wind farm at a total contract cost of TWD 62.88 billion (EUR 2.02 billion) in June 2020.

Located approximately 14.7 kilometres west of Lukang in Changhua County, the project is expected to generate 1 GWh of power per year and could generate enough renewable electricity to supply approximately 270,000 households.

