Jasmund substation jacket section
1,100-Tonne Jacket Section Installed on Jasmund Offshore Substation

Grid Connection
May 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first heavy structural section of the Jasmund offshore substation jacket was installed on the lower structure of the jacket at Smulders yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

The structural section of the Jasmund offshore substation jacket, weighing 1,100 tonnes, was installed on 29 April.

The 842-tonne cable deck will soon be lifted to a height of 72 metres at the Smulders yard.

The installation follows the rollout of the Jasmund substation topside at HSM Offshore Energy yard in Krimpen aan den IJssel.

The HSI consortium, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and IV-Offshore & Energy, is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of the substation and jacket.

Once operational, the Jasmund substation will have a planned capacity of 300 MW, supplying enough renewable energy to power approximately 260,000 households.

It will serve as a connection point between the Windanker offshore wind farm, located northeast of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea, and the electricity grid.

The project, owned by Iberdrola and Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (Kansai), will comprise 21 Siemens Gamesa 15 MW wind turbines.

The Windanker offshore wind farm is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2026.

