Ørsted Connects First Greater Changhua 2b & 4 Onshore Substation to Grid

April 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The first onshore substation of the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind project in Taiwan has been connected to the Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) onshore substation in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park.

The energisation of the onshore substation for the Greater Changhua 2b part of the project was delivered by Ørsted’s EPC contractor for the onshore substations, Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation (TCC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Star Energy Corporation, alongside five Taiwanese suppliers and other local subcontractors.  

This is the first time an offshore wind farm in Taiwan is connected to the grid through a 345 kV high-voltage system, which, compared to the currently used 161 kV system in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector, significantly enhances the stability and efficiency of electricity transmission, according to Ørsted.

The second onshore substation of the 920 MW offshore wind farm, the one for Greater Changhua 4, is expected to be energised by the third quarter of 2025. 

Ørsted commenced the offshore construction of the 920 MW offshore wind farm in February this year. Since then, the project’s offshore substation, first suction bucket jacket (SBJ) foundations and the first wind turbine(s) have been installed.

