Ventyr Awards Substation Contract for Norway’s First Commercial Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
June 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ventyr, a consortium consisting of Parkwind and Ingka Investments, has awarded Worley Rosenberg a preferred contractor agreement for the development of the offshore substation of the Sørlige Nordsjø II (Southern North Sea II) offshore wind farm in Norway.

In addition to the preferred contractor agreement, Worley Rosenberg also signed an early works agreement for design engineering.

This is the first engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) offshore substation project for the company.

The design and engineering work is planned to begin in June this year and continue with an expected continuous rollover to the EPCI phase in December 2025, in line with the preferred contractor agreement.

Worley Rosenberg will execute the project from Norway, supported by the global Worley organisation.

“We are delighted to take the next step in the development of Sørlige Nordsjø II and are very pleased to announce Worley Rosenberg as preferred contractor for the development of the offshore substation on SNII windfarm in Norway, serving the delivery timeline towards 2031,” said Wim Verrept, Project Director, on behalf of Ventyr.

Ventyr was announced as the winner of Norway’s first offshore wind tender in March 2024. 

The developer recently awarded Norconsult a contract for the design and planning of the onshore grid infrastructure for the Sørlige Nordsjø II. The project will have a maximum capacity of 1,500 MW and up to 100 turbines.

