Bureau Veritas to Provide Component Quality Control for South Korean Offshore Wind Project

November 9, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Bureau Veritas has been awarded a contract to provide Quality Control services for the Anma offshore wind farm in South Korea.

Under the contract, Bureau Veritas will provide Quality Control services during the fabrication, manufacture, and installation of all major components, including wind turbines, offshore and onshore substations, foundations and cables (both array and export), and will represent Anma Offshore Wind within the entire supply chain.

“Whilst many offshore wind projects are currently in the process of obtaining their EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) in South Korea, Anma Offshore Wind stands out as one of the few projects to have secured their final EIA approval. Bureau Veritas Korea is very honored to partner with the Anma Offshore Wind project team in this important step of vitalizing offshore wind potential in South Korea,” said Dina Yeon, Country Chief Executive of Bureau Veritas Korea.

The 532 MW offshore wind farm site is located in South Jeolla Province, next to Anma Island in Yeonggwang municipality, where 38 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines will be installed on jacket foundations.

A few days ago, Anma Offshore Wind signed a preferred supplier agreement with EEW Korea Heavy Pipe Construction (EEW KHPC) for the fabrication and supply of pin piles.

“Appointing Bureau Veritas to support our procurement and the fabrication of all major components allows us to leverage their vast experience in Quality Assurance & Quality Control and supports Anma Offshore Wind to further strengthen Korea’s already experienced supply chain,” said Ryan Colbeck, EPC Director for Anma Offshore Wind.

The Anma offshore wind farm is expected to be among the first utility-scale projects in South Korea and is planned to begin construction in the first half of next year.

The project is planned to be completed in 2028 when it is expected to generate over 1,400 GWh of renewable electricity annually.

