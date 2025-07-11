Anma Offshore Wind FInal EIA
LS Cable & System Signs Contracts for 532 MW Offshore Wind Farm in South Korea

July 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

LS Cable & System and its subsidiary LS Marine Solution have won contracts for the supply and installation of cables for the 532 MW Anma offshore wind project in South Korea.

As disclosed in regulatory filings on 7 July, LS Cable & System was awarded a contract worth approximately KRW 177 billion (around EUR 110 million), while LS Marine Solution secured a separate deal valued at around KRW 94 billion (about EUR 95 million).

LS Marine Solution will be responsible for laying the submarine cables that will connect the offshore wind farm to the mainland.

In 2023, the two companies were selected as the preferred bidders for the supply and installation of cables for the Anma project.

Anma is a 532 MW offshore wind farm located approximately 40 kilometres west of the South Korean peninsula’s southwestern coastline. The project site is positioned next to Anma Island in Yeonggwang Municipality, South Jeolla Province.

HBA Future Energy will build the offshore substation under an agreement signed with the developer in October 2023.

The Anma offshore wind farm was among five developments awarded a share of nearly 1.9 GW in offshore wind capacity by the South Korean government at the end of 2024.

According to the project’s website, construction is expected to begin in 2025, while completion is planned for the first quarter of 2029.

