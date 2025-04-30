Back to overview

Bureau Veritas Joins European Effort to Advance Liquid Hydrogen Fuel Solutions in SOVs

Business development
April 30, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Classification society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has announced its participation in NavHyS, a new European research project aimed at advancing the use of liquid hydrogen (LH2) as marine fuel, specifically focusing on below-deck Type C LH2 tanks for service operation vessels (SOVs).

Funded by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, NavHyS brings together a consortium of 14 European partners, led by ArianeGroup, an industrial company handling LH2 for space applications.

As disclosed, BV has been involved in developing the project proposal and consortium structure, among other things, and will deliver three Approvals in Principle (AiPs) through its Design Assessment activities, covering the liquid hydrogen storage system, fuel system and their integration into an SOV. In addition, the classification society is expected to further lead safety research and rule development specific to liquid hydrogen in maritime environments. Reportedly, the project will also examine shore-based hydrogen supply solutions and the lifecycle of hydrogen-fueled vessels.

NavHyS officially launched in January 2025 and is estimated to run for 36 months, with a European Union (EU) contribution of EUR 5 million. The project is expected to reach Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 8-9 by 2030, enabling scalable, real-world deployment by 2035-2040.

It is understood that by combining maritime design with the space sector’s experience in cryogenic storage, NavHyS aims to deliver a breakthrough concept for SOVs supporting offshore wind farms. The design is said to envision storage tanks of 200-300 cbm, capable of carrying 12-18 tonnes of liquid hydrogen, bunkered at 10 tonH2/hour, and providing up to ten days of autonomous operation.

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, stated: “BV is proud to support the NavHyS project and contribute to overcoming the technical and safety challenges linked to liquid hydrogen deployment in shipping. Our involvement in this innovative consortium reflects our commitment to supporting advanced technologies that accelerate maritime decarbonization, helping to shape a safe, scalable future for hydrogen-powered vessels.”

Nicolas Hardouin, Program Manager at ArianeGroup, remarked: “The design of the liquid hydrogen fuel system, relying on our heritage of space system architectures and technologies, and its below-deck integration in the ship, represent a disruptive innovation in comparison with previous maritime projects and design guidelines.”

