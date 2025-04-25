Back to overview

First Vestas 15 MW Turbine Up at EnBW’s 960 MW Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
April 25, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The first of 64 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines has been installed at EnBW’s He Dreiht project site offshore Germany. Completed on 24 April, the project milestone also marks the first time Vestas’s flagship wind turbine has been installed at an offshore wind farm.

EnBW/Weltenangler

“With the installation of the first V236-15.0 MW, we have reached an important milestone for both the He Dreiht project and our offshore ramp-up, which helps Germany build a more secure, affordable and sustainable energy system”, said Nils de Baar, President Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The wind turbine installation is being carried out by Cadeler’s installation vessel Wind Orca, which recently completed the same work in Scotland, on the now-operational Moray West offshore wind farm.

EnBW/Weltenangler

The installation of monopile foundations at the He Dreiht site, located approximately 85 kilometres northwest of Borkum and about 110 kilometres west of Helgoland, was completed in August 2024.

According to EnBW, with a total output of 960 MW, He Dreiht is Germany’s largest offshore wind farm currently under construction, and can produce enough electricity to supply the equivalent of 1.1 million households.

“EnBW He Dreiht is our largest offshore project to date and is being built without state funding. It will play a key role in helping us to achieve our goal of significantly increasing installed output from renewable energies from the current figure of 6.6 GW to over 10 GW by 2030”, said Michael Class, Head of Generation Portfolio Development at EnBW.

He Dreiht, owned by EnBW (50.1 per cent) and a consortium made up of Allianz Capital Partners, AIP and Norges Bank Investment Management (49.9 per cent), is expected to start operation in late 2025.

