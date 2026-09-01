Jasmund offshore platform at Windanker
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Iberdrola’s New German Offshore Wind Farm Feeding Electricity into Grid

Project Updates
September 1, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Windanker offshore wind farm has started feeding electricity into the German grid, according to the transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz, which built the Ostwind 3 grid connection that links Iberdrola’s Baltic Sea offshore wind farm to the grid.

Jasmund offshore platform at Windanker; Photo: 50Hertz / A. Schmidt

50Hertz said on 31 August that in coordination with Iberdrola, the TSO had completed the final commissioning tests and that the majority of the wind farm’s 21 turbines are already feeding electricity into the German high-voltage grid via the Jasmund offshore platform, a roughly 100-kilometre-long subsea and land cable connection, and the new Stilow substation near Greifswald. 

The Jasmund offshore substation (OSS), built by the HSI joint venture between HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders and Iv, was installed at its designated location in the Baltic Sea at the beginning of this year by Heerema Marine Contractors.

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The binding completion date for the Ostwind 3 connection is the end of September, according to 50Hertz, and the Windanker offshore wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned in the last quarter of 2026, according to information Iberdrola shared about the project on its website.

The 315 MW Windanker will comprise 21 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, each equipped with Siemens Gamesa’s Power Boost, enabling each turbine to deliver approximately 15 MW.

Wind turbine components started arriving at the Mukran Port on the German Baltic Sea coast earlier this year, where they were pre-assembled before offshore installation.

In May this year, DEME said its new jack-up vessel Norse Energi was preparing for work on offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea and North Sea, with its first assignment on Windanker scheduled to start in June 2026. DEME has been installing the Windanker turbines as the company acquired Havfram, which was awarded the installation contract in 2024.

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The 315 MW offshore wind farm, being built northeast of the island of Rügen, is part of Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub, an offshore wind farm cluster with a combined installed capacity of around 1.1 GW that also includes the company’s Wikinger and Baltic Eagle offshore wind farms.

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