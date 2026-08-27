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JFE Engineering Rolls Out First ‘Made in Japan’ Monopile for Oga–Katagami–Akita Offshore Wind Farm

Foundations
August 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Tokyo-based JFE Engineering Corporation has produced what it says is Japan’s first domestically manufactured monopile for an offshore wind farm. The monopile is destined for the 315 MW Oga–Katagami–Akita project, owned by a consortium consisting of JERA Nex BP, Electric Power Development (J-POWER), Tohoku Electric Power, and Itochu.

Photo: JFE Engineering

The company was awarded the contract for foundation manufacturing and transportation services in December 2025 by Kajima Corporation, which was contracted by the developer in October 2025 for the manufacturing, procurement, transportation, and installation of turbine foundations.

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JFE Engineering is manufacturing the monopiles at its Kasaoka Monopile Plant, built in March 2024 and currently the only monopile manufacturing base in Japan, according to the company.

The monopiles for the Oga–Katagami–Akita offshore wind farm have a maximum diameter of approximately 11 metres, a length of approximately 80 metres, and a weight of approximately 2,000 tonnes.

The 315 MW project is among the first fixed-bottom offshore wind developments in Japan’s general sea areas to advance through the public tender process and is one of the first in the country to feature turbines exceeding 10 MW, as its 21 wind turbines will be Vestas V236-15.0 MW.

According to earlier news about the Oga–Katagami–Akita project, wind turbine deliveries are expected to begin in 2026, and their installation and commissioning are planned for 2027.

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The 315 MW Oga–Katagami–Akita offshore wind farm is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2028.

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