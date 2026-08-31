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913 MW German Offshore Wind Farm Commissioned

Wind Farm Update
August 31, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Borkum Riffgrund 3, a 913 MW offshore wind farm in Germany owned by Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure, has been commissioned and is now in commercial operation.

Borkum Riffgrund 3; Photo source: Ørsted

Located about 72 kilometres off the coast in the German North Sea, Borkum Riffgrund 3 comprises 83 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW turbines, whose installation was completed in January 2025.

The offshore wind farm was scheduled to be commissioned by the fourth quarter of 2025, but this was postponed due to delays in the construction of the DolWin5 offshore grid connection.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 does not comprise an offshore substation (OSS); instead, its wind turbines are directly connected via a 66 kV link to the DolWin epsilon offshore converter platform, installed and operated by the German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT.

TenneT completed the installation of DolWin epsilon in the summer of 2025 and started commissioning work on the DolWin5 grid connection in the autumn last year. Borkum Riffgrund 3 fed its first power into the German grid on 3 December 2025.

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Ørsted has signed several long-term corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) totalling 786 MW of capacity from Borkum Riffgrund 3. The offtake agreements, ranging from 10 to 25 years in duration, have been signed with Amazon (350 MW), BASF (186 MW), Covestro (100 MW), Energie-Handels-Gesellschaft/REWE Group (100 MW), and Google (50 MW).

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