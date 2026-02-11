Back to overview

German Offshore Wind Farms Fed 26.1 TWh of Electricity Into Grid in 2025

Grid Connection
February 11, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Germany’s total offshore wind power generation in 2025 amounted to 26.1 TWh, of which 20.8 TWh came from the North Sea and 5.38 TWh from the Baltic Sea, according to TenneT Germany, the transmission system operator (TSO) in charge of the country’s North Sea grid.

With onshore wind farms contributing 106.5 TWh to the grid, Germany’s total wind energy generation was 132.6 TWh last year, TenneT Germany says.

German North Sea Offshore Wind Power

In 2025, TenneT Germany transmitted approximately 20.8 TWh of wind energy from the North Sea to the mainland, enough to cover the annual renewable energy needs of around 6.5 million households.

While the 2025 result in terawatt-hours was on par with the figure for 2024, North Sea wind power accounted for 15.7 per cent of Germany’s total wind energy output in 2025, compared to 13.86 per cent the previous year, which represents an increase of approximately 13 per cent compared to the previous year, according to TenneT Germany.

In the German North Sea, the maximum feed-in capacity from offshore wind farms was measured at 6,543 MW on 30 December 2025.

“Europe now has the opportunity to unlock the full potential of the North Sea as a green power plant. This potential is the most important building block for a secure, independent, and energy-resilient Europe”, said Tim Meyerjürgens, CEO of TenneT Germany.

“To this end, the North Sea coastal states have now embarked on the path of planning and implementing an interconnected, cross-border offshore energy system. As one of the largest offshore transmission system operators, we at TenneT Germany have been resolutely driving this development forward for years and are ready to jointly realise the North Sea power plant project.”

German Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Power

50Hertz, the TSO responsible for the German grid in the Baltic Sea, said on 9 February that the offshore wind farms from that region fed nearly 5,400 GWh of electricity into the eastern German extra-high-voltage grid via the 50Hertz grid connection systems last year. This is about 10 per cent more than in 2024.

Wind yield in 2023 amounted to 4,300 GWh and 4,900 GWh in 2024, the TSO said, adding that the reason for the increase in 2025 was the continuous expansion of wind energy off the coast of the island of Rügen.

Since last year, the 450 MW Baltic Eagle wind farm has been feeding its full capacity into the grid via the Ostwind 2 connection system and before that, the 250 MW Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm went online.

“Over the course of 2025, the six currently operating offshore wind farms generated enough electricity to cover the annual consumption of the city of Leipzig and its surrounding region”, 50Hertz said.

While offshore wind generation increased, electricity production from onshore wind turbines in the 50Hertz grid area fell by around 2,000 GWh due to weather conditions, although additional onshore wind turbines were commissioned, according to the TSO.

“In the second half of 2026, Iberdrola’s Windanker wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned, and in 2028 the largest offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea to date — the Gennaker wind farm developed by Skyborn Renewables — is expected to go into operation. In addition, 50Hertz, in cooperation with the Danish partner Energinet, will provide access to wind power outside German waters through the joint project Bornholm Energy Island”, said Stefan Kapferer, CEO of 50Hertz.

