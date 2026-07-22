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Nordseecluster A Feeds First Electricity Into German Grid

Project Updates
July 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The first electricity generated by the Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm has been fed into the German grid.

Nordseecluster A; Photo: RWE

The first power export comes just weeks after the installation of the project’s first wind turbine, RWE said on 22 July, and added that the installation of the remaining turbines is ongoing, with testing and commissioning being carried out progressively.

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Nordseecluster A, the first phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project, will comprise 44 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines with a combined capacity of 660 MW and is scheduled to be fully commissioned in early 2027.

The electricity generated by the turbines will be transmitted via two offshore substations, as Nordseecluster A has two separate grid connection points, before being exported to the mainland through the grid operator’s converter station.

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The second phase of the Nordseecluster development, Nordseecluster B, will add a further 900 MW of capacity.

According to RWE, production of some components has already started, with foundation installation scheduled to begin in 2027 and installation of 60 Vestas wind turbines planned for 2028. Commercial operations are expected to begin in early 2029. Once fully operational, the two offshore wind farms are expected to generate around 6.5 TWh of electricity annually.

Nordseecluster is jointly owned by RWE, which holds a 51 per cent stake and is responsible for construction and operation, and Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which owns the remaining 49 per cent.

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