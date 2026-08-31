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Acta Marine’s New CSOV Begins Charter at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Vessels
August 31, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Acta Marine’s new construction service operation vessel (CSOV), Acta Gemini, has started operating at the Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK after the vessel completed its shakedown and mobilisation period.

Acta Marine

Under a long-term charter agreement with RWE, Acta Gemini will provide offshore accommodation and walk-to-work services for technicians and specialists involved in the commissioning and future operation and maintenance (O&M) of the 1.4 GW offshore wind farm, located on Dogger Bank in the North Sea, approximately 195 kilometres off the UK’s north-east coast.

The CSOV is operating from Grimsby.

The vessel, which has dual-fuel main engines and is methanol-ready, can accommodate up to 88 personnel and is equipped with an advanced offshore access system, a helideck and daughter crafts, according to Acta Marine.

Acta Gemini was built by Tersan Shipyard in Türkiye and was delivered to Acta Marine in June this year as the third in the company’s series of four next-generation (C)SOV newbuilds.

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Also in June, the 100th and final SG-14 222 DD wind turbine was installed at the Sofia site.

Half of the Sofia wind turbines are equipped with recyclable blades, manufactured by Siemens Gamesa at its Hull factory.

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, expected to be commissioned this year, will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million UK homes, according to its developer.

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