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TSSM Launches New CSOV in Vietnam

Vessels
August 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM), a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Ta Tong Marine, has launched its third service operation vessel (SOV), TSS Challenger, at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam.

MOL

The vessel is based on Damen Construction Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) 9020 design and measures approximately 88 metres in length.

TSS Challenger can accommodate up to 120 people and is equipped with dynamic positioning, a motion-compensated personnel transfer system and accommodation designed for offshore wind technicians.

The vessel, which is being built through a collaboration between Damen and Ha Long Shipbuilding, is planned to support offshore wind construction and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities in the region.

The vessel is the third newbuild SOV added to TSSM’s fleet following TSS Pioneer, which was delivered in 2022, and TSS Cruiser, which was delivered in May 2026.

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After ordering the first vessel of Damen CSOV 9020 design in 2023, TSSM said it would be fitted with diesel-battery hybrid power generation systems and also fully prepared for future use of green methanol fuel.

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