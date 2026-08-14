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Semco Maritime Sells Offshore Wind Jack-Ups to HEA Energy

Vessels
August 14, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

HEA Energy has acquired jack-up vessels, Thor and Wind Lift 1, from Semco Maritime, marking the foundation of a long-term partnership between the two companies.

Source Semco Maritime

The acquisition, combined with a long-term charter agreement securing continued vessel availability for Semco Maritime, creates a powerful platform for major component exchange (MCE) and major component overhauling (MCO) services in the European offshore wind market, the companies said.

The partnership brings together Semco Maritime’s deep technical expertise in offshore wind services with HEA Energy’s maritime expertise through more than 40 years and access to a scalable marine operating platform.

”The long-term partnership with HEA Energy will create lasting value by combining Semco Maritime’s broad expertise in major component exchanges and overhauling with HEA Energy’s vessel and maritime capabilities. We are establishing a strong foundation that increases flexibility for our customers and supports the continued growth of offshore wind across Europe,” Thomas Thomsen, Senior Vice President, Renewables, Semco Maritime.

The partnership will be supported by Semco Maritime’s dedicated overhauling facility in Emden, Germany, featuring a 450-ton gantry crane and direct access to the North Sea. The facility serves as a strategic hub for the refurbishment, overhaul and logistics of major wind turbine components, providing efficient support for both existing and future offshore wind projects.

”The acquisition of Thor and Wind Lift 1 and long-term charter agreements marks the beginning of a long-term relationship with Semco Maritime. By combining Semco Maritime’s technical capabilities, customer relationships and strategic infrastructure in Emden with HEA Energy’s maritime platform, we are creating a compelling foundation for future growth and expanding our growing presence in the European offshore wind sector,” Jonas Munch Agerskov, Chief Executive Officer Europe, HEA Energy.

The partnership is well positioned to deliver long-term growth by capturing opportunities from a growing pipeline of projects with leading offshore wind developers, including Ørsted, RWE and Equinor.

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