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South Korean Supply Chain Players Tapped For 3.2 GW Offshore Wind Project

Supply Chain
July 9, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Pacifico Energy Korea, a U.S.-based offshore wind developer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with three offshore wind suppliers based in the Gwangyang Bay Area of Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, to establish a tailored local supply chain for the 3.2 GW Jindo Offshore Wind Project Cluster.

Source: Pacifico Energy Korea

The collaboration has been formed between Pacifico Energy Korea and EEW KHPC, an offshore wind foundation manufacturer; KMC Line Co., Ltd., a marine logistics and offshore wind vessel operator; and CS Energy Co., Ltd., a supplier specializing in the manufacture and supply of key foundation components for offshore wind.

Under the MOU, the four parties will leverage their respective expertise to cooperate on the development of the 3.2 GW Jindo Offshore Wind Project Cluster.

Pacifico Energy Korea will lead overall investment and project management. EEW KHPC will cooperate on the manufacturing and supply of offshore wind foundation components, including pin piles. KMC Line will provide marine logistics solutions, including transportation of offshore wind components, installation support, and dedicated operations and maintenance (O&M) vessel operations. CS Energy will work to strengthen its technical and production capabilities for efficient manufacturing and supply of key offshore wind foundation components.

In addition, the parties aim to establish a collaborative model to activate the Gwangyang Bay Area offshore wind supply chain, advance the Jeonnam-Gwangju offshore wind industry, and develop local talent. The parties also agreed to cooperate on long-term job creation and regional economic revitalization in Jindo County, the Gwangyang Bay Area, and surrounding areas.

”Partnering with local manufacturers and logistics companies is essential to the successful development of large-scale offshore wind projects,” Seung-Ho Choe, Representative Director of Pacifico Energy Korea, stated, said.

”This MOU showcases our core strategy of prioritizing the local offshore wind supply chain, as well as a collaborative model to help local suppliers expand their presence in the domestic offshore wind market and beyond. Pacifico Energy Korea will continue to build partnerships with local suppliers and contribute to making Jeonnam-Gwangju the hub of the Asia-Pacific offshore wind supply chain.”

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The signing ceremony was held in Gwangyang on / July, including Seung-Ho Choe, Representative Director of Pacifico Energy Korea; Deok-Han Kim, Representative Director of EEW KHPC; Seung Shin, Vice President of KMC Line; Jun-Yong Park, Representative Director of CS Energy; National Assembly Member Hyang-Yeop Kwon (Democratic Party of Korea); and representatives from Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, the Gwangyang Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority, the Jeonnam Development Corporation, and the Jeonnam Wind Power Association.

Deok-Han Kim, Representative Director of EEW KHPC, said: ”We are deeply honored to establish a strong partnership for the development of Jeonnam-Gwangju’s offshore wind industry. Building on this MOU, we will pursue shared growth with outstanding partners in the Gwangyang Bay Area, actively contribute to regional economic revitalization and job creation, and emerge as a clean energy hub leading Korea’s carbon neutrality goals.”

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