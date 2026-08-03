A photo of the TetraSpar floating wind turbine installed offshore in Norway
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TetraSpar Demonstrator Decommissioning Starts

Project Updates
August 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Decommissioning work has started on the TetraSpar Demonstrator floating wind project at the Marine Energy Test Centre (METCentre) site off Karmøy, Norway, with the dynamic export cable disconnected and placed in wet storage, clearing the site for the next demonstrator project.

The decommissioning campaign is being carried out by Norwegian supply chain companies, with Global Maritime managing the offshore operations and Semco Maritime responsible for onshore dismantling at Hanøytangen in collaboration with recycling specialist Norscrap West.

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Nordr Energi and Stiesdal have completed the disconnection and wet storage operation for the dynamic export cable developed by UNITECH Energy Group. The cable was lowered to a water depth of 210 metres for temporary storage, with the operation carried out without the use of major offshore vessels or remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The TetraSpar Demonstrator, which consists of Stiesdal Offshore’s TetraSub floating foundation carrying a 3.6 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbine, was installed off Karmøy in 2021 and was used to test Stiesdal’s Tetra foundation concept.

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The ongoing decommissioning campaign will include dismantling of the remaining infrastructure, with the project partners aiming to demonstrate solutions for the end-of-life phase of floating offshore wind projects.

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