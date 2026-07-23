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Wind Multiplikator Rebrands as Semco Maritime Offshore Wind Service

Business & Finance
July 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Wind Multiplikator GmbH has officially changed its name to Semco Maritime Offshore Wind Service GmbH, completing the integration process following Semco Maritime’s acquisition of the German offshore wind service company in 2023.

Photo courtesy of Semco Maritime

The rebranding brings Wind Multiplikator’s activities under the Semco Maritime brand, with the company continuing to provide offshore wind services, including turbine maintenance, offshore substation operations and maintenance, major component exchange, refurbishment and overhaul, and offshore engineering and project execution, Semco Maritime says.

The company’s Service Hub in Emden will remain a key base for refurbishment and overhaul activities.

Semco Maritime acquired Wind Multiplikator in June 2023 as part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the offshore wind service market.

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According to the company, the name change does not affect existing customer contracts, agreements or legal structures, with all contractual arrangements and customer contacts remaining unchanged.

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