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Skyborn Becomes Sole Owner of Nordergründe Offshore Wind Farm 

Business & Finance
June 30, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Skyborn Renewables has completed the acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in the 111 MW Nordergründe offshore wind farm in Germany.

Nordergründe offshore wind farm; Photo: Ulrich Wirrwa

With the transaction, Skyborn now holds 100 per cent ownership of the offshore wind farm, having previously owned 30 per cent while the remaining shares were held by Gothaer Leben Renewables (40 per cent) and John Laing Group (30 per cent).

The Nordergründe offshore wind farm, operational since 2017, comprises 18 Senvion 6.2 MW wind turbines, installed some 15 kilometres northeast of the Wangerooge Island in the German North Sea.

In May, Skyborn signed a long-term integrated service contract with Semco Maritime and its subsidiary Wind Multiplikator, which overs operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the wind farm’s turbines, foundations, and offshore substation.

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Nordergründe has been part of Skyborn’s portfolio since its development phase, with the company acting as construction manager for the project.  

“This transaction is fully aligned with our strategy to be a leading offshore wind infrastructure platform – developing, building, owning and operating assets over the long term. Taking full ownership of Nordergründe allows us to apply our integrated approach to optimise performance and create long-term value”, said Patrick Lammers, Chief Executive Officer of Skyborn Renewables.

“Following the successful turnaround of Yunlin and the progress of Gennaker, Nordergründe marks our next step – demonstrating our ability not only to deliver projects, but to enhance and operate them sustainably over time.”

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