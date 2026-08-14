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Ocean Winds Selects Bilfinger for Offshore Wind Project in Poland

Wind Farm Update
August 14, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

International industrial services provider Bilfinger has been selected to deliver technical advisory services during the execution phase of an offshore wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea for Ocean Winds.

Source: Ocean Winds/Crist Offshore

The BC-Wind project involves the installation of 26 wind turbines with a total planned capacity of up to 390 MW. Once completed, the wind farm will contribute significantly to renewable energy generation and support Poland’s transition towards a more sustainable energy mix.

Jarosław Gałek, Operational Unit Manager at Bilfinger, said: ‘‘We are pleased to support the development of renewable energy infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and to contribute to the country’s energy transition. Our experience in offshore projects helps us maintain high standards of safety, quality, and execution at every stage, and supports us in securing further projects in this sector.”

Bilfinger will oversee key offshore construction activities, suporting Ocean Winds in the supervision of turbines installation, offshore structures, and export cable installation, as well as ensuring compliance with technical requirements, permits, and applicable regulations. Responsibilities also include maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and operational efficiency throughout the project lifecycle.

Bartlomiej Bil, Bilfinger’s Department Manager – North Region PL, said: “This is an important milestone for us. Over the past months, we have supported the client on the onshore part of the project. Being chosen to support the delivery of the offshore work shows the trust the client has in our team and confirms our strong cooperation.”

The offshore installation site is located approximately 23 kilometres from the Polish coastline. The development is expected to supply electricity to almost half a million Polish households.

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, reached financial close for the 390 MW offshore wind farm at the end of 2025, moving the project into the construction phase.

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Onshore construction work for the BC-Wind project has begun in 2026 with the design and construction of the onshore substation and export cable route to be carried out by the Polish company P&Q. Electricity will flow to the onshore substation via cables designed and installed by Tele-Fonika Kable (TFK), based in Bydgoszcz.

The wind farm is expected to deliver its first power in 2028.

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