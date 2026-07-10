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Floating Wind Farm Offshore France Reaches Full Power

Floating Wind
July 10, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The 30 MW Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating offshore wind farm, located off France’s Mediterranean coast, has reached full power, Ocean Winds (OW), the owner and developer of the project, said.

Source: Ocean Winds

With three 10 MW turbines located 16 kilometers off the Occitanie coast and installed on semi-submersible floaters, this pilot wind farm developed by Ocean Winds in partnership with Banque des Territoires reinforces the viability of floating offshore wind technology, the offshore wind energy company created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, said.

As majority shareholder, Ocean Winds said the company has actively contributed to building a robust and sustainable local supply chain to support all project phases and future commercial developments, with 99 per cent direct European suppliers, 85 per cent of which are French or France-based companies and 60 per cent small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

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Craig Windram, CEO at Ocean Winds, stated: ”Floating offshore wind will play a critical role in the future energy mix, particularly in countries with deep coastal waters such as France. EFGL reaching full power reflects Ocean Winds’ long-term vision and our ability to deliver complex floating projects safely and efficiently, in close collaboration with national, regional, and local stakeholders across the entire value chain.”

The project is now in its full operational phase, supporting more than 20 local workers from the dedicated O&M base built by OW to monitor energy production and maintenance activities, firmly establishing long-term economic activity in the local port city of Port-La Nouvelle.

As of today, the EFGL wind farm will generate around 110,000 MWh/year of clean energy to power the equivalent of approximately 50,000 inhabitants annually for the next 20 years.

Marc Hirt, Country Manager for France at Ocean Winds, said: ”EFGL is a concrete demonstration that floating offshore wind is no longer a future concept, but an operational reality in France. This project showcases the expertise developed across the French and European supply chain and confirms the strategic role the Mediterranean can play in the next phase of offshore wind development.”

In addition, the offshore wind farm is also combining several advanced engineering innovations to protect and enhance marine biodiversity such as artificial marine habitats (Biohut®) designed by local SME company Ecocean, thus being world’s first nature-inclusive floating wind farm to ever operate worldwide.

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