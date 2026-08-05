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Offshore Substation, Export Cable Works Completed at Taiwan’s Fengmiao 1

Project Updates
August 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Two offshore construction milestones have been completed at the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, with Jan De Nul finalising the export cable connection to the offshore substation and CDWE completing the installation of the offshore substation and its foundation.

DEME

Jan De Nul said on 5 August that its cable-laying vessel (CLV) Willem de Vlamingh had pulled the project’s two high-voltage export cables into the offshore substation, completing the offshore grid connection after previously loading, installing, burying and protecting the cables.

Earlier this year, the company completed the installation of the 45-kilometre and 44-kilometre export cables before wet storing them offshore pending installation of the offshore substation.

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Also on 5 August, CDWE, the joint venture between DEME and Taiwan’s CSBC, announced that the company had completed the transport and installation of the project’s 99 pin piles and the offshore substation foundation and topside ahead of schedule using the offshore installation vessel Green Jade.

The consortium consisting of Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the 500 MW offshore substation in 2023.

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According to DEME, the combined weight of the offshore substation foundation and topside exceeds 8,000 tonnes, making it the largest offshore substation installed in Taiwan to date.

With the offshore substation now in place and connected to the export cables, CDWE will continue with the transport and installation of the 33 jacket foundations that will support the project’s Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. The jacket foundations are being manufactured by Century Wind Power in Taiwan.

Van Oord is responsible for transporting, installing and burying the project’s 33 inter-array cables.

Developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Fengmiao 1 is located around 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung.

Fengmiao 1, which reached financial close in 2025 as the first of Taiwan’s Round 3 offshore wind projects, is scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2027.

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