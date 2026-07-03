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Export Cable Installation Completed at Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
July 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The second export cable installation campaign for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland has been completed, the cable supplier Orient Cable (NBO) said via social media.

The export cables were installed by Enshore Subsea, with NBO now moving onto the next stage of works, including offshore jointing, onshore and offshore platform jointing and termination. All interface scope is on track for completion by the end of this year, NBO said.

Image: video screenshot / Orient Cable (NBO) via LinkedIn

Enshore Subsea installed the first of the two 85-kilometre power lines for Inch Cape in October 2025, using the cable laying vessel (CLV) CMOS Installer.

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Once fully operational, the export cable will connect the Inch Cape offshore substation to a new onshore substation built at Cockenzie in East Lothian.

The 1.1 GW offshore wind farm will feature 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on a combination of 54 monopile foundations and 18 jacket foundations.

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Inch Cape, jointly owned by ESB and Red Rock Renewables, is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and enter full commercial operation in 2027.

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