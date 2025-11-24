Skyborn Dajin Gennaker
Dajin Bags Transition Piece Contract for 976.5 MW German Offshore Wind Farm

November 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Skyborn Renewables has signed a contract with Dajin Heavy Industry for the supply of transition pieces for the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany.

Skyborn Dajin Gennaker
Source: Dajin Heavy Industry via LinkedIn

“We are excited to advance into the execution phase with Dajin. Their proven offshore manufacturing experience and strong delivery record will help ensure the success of the Gennaker project,” said Patrick Lammers, CEO of Skyborn Renewables.

In September, the two companies signed a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) for the supply of 63 transition pieces. The monopiles will be delivered by EEW Special Pipe Construction (EEW SPC).

Seaway7 signed a PSA for the transportation and installation of monopiles and transition pieces for the offshore wind project.

Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the 976.5 MW Gennaker project will become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, once operational, according to the developer.

Gennaker is planned to be commissioned in 2028.

