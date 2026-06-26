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Skyborn Nets Another PPA for Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
June 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Uniper and Skyborn Renewables have signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Gennaker project, under which the Düsseldorf-based energy company will purchase 100 MW of capacity from the 976.5 MW offshore wind farm set to be built in the German Baltic Sea.

The contract is scheduled to commence after the project’s commercial operation date (COD) and will run for an initial term of ten years, with an option to extend.

While this is Uniper’s first offshore wind PPA, for Skyborn’s Gennaker project, the agreement marks the second power offtake deal, following the recently signed PPA with Amazon, which booked 600 MW of generation capacity from the offshore wind farm.

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Located around 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the offshore wind farm will comprise 63 Siemens Gamesa turbines rated at 15 MW each.

Earlier this month, Skyborn Renewables entered into an agreement with Stadtwerke München (SWM) to sell a 25 per cent stake in the Gennaker offshore wind farm, and said the EUR 3 billion project is planned to enter the construction phase after the financing close, which is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

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Gennaker is planned to be fully commissioned in 2028, when it will become the largest offshore wind farm in the German part of the Baltic Sea.

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