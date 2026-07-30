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CS Wind Offshore Delivers First Nordlicht I Transition Pieces

Manufacturing
July 30, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

CS Wind Offshore has sent off the first batch of transition pieces (TPs) for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht I offshore wind farm from its site at the Port of Aalborg to Germany.

CS Wind Offshore

Weighing around 362 tonnes each, the transition pieces will be transported and installed at the project site in the German North Sea by DEME, which is also installing the Nordlicht I monopiles.

Vattenfall and its project partner at the time, BASF, signed contracts with EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC) and CS Wind Offshore for the supply of monopiles and TPs for the Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II offshore wind farms in January 2025.

At the beginning of this year, Vattenfall said EEW SPC and CS Wind produced the first monopiles and transition pieces for Nordlicht I ahead of schedule.

DEME installed the first monopile at the project site, located around 85 kilometres north of Borkum, on 1 July.

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Te 980 MW Nordlicht I and the 630 MW Nordlicht II offshore wind farms will comprise a total of 112 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines, 68 at Nordlicht I and 44 at Nordlicht II. Once fully commissioned, the 1.6 GW cluster is expected to generate around 6 TWh of electricity per year.

Nordlicht I is scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2028, while construction on Nordlicht II is set to start next year, with the wind farm planned to be commissioned in 2029.

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