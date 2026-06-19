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Amazon Signs Largest Power Purchase Agreement in Germany for Offshore Wind

Business & Finance
June 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Amazon and Skyborn Renewables have signed a 600 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) for electricity generated by the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, in what the companies describe as the largest single PPA ever signed in Germany.

The long-term agreement covers approximately 61 per cent of Gennaker’s planned capacity and provides the revenue certainty required for Skyborn Renewables to move ahead with construction of the offshore wind project.

Located around 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Gennaker is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea. The project received its construction permit in December 2025 and is expected to reach financial close this summer.

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The offshore wind farm will comprise 63 Siemens Gamesa turbines rated at 15 MW each and is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than one million German households annually once fully operational.

Construction is scheduled to begin following financial close, with commissioning targeted for the end of 2028.

According to Skyborn, the project represents an investment of around EUR 3 billion, with a key part of its supply chain to remain in Germany, as the monopile foundations are set to be manufactured by EEW SPC at its facility in Rostock.  

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For Amazon, the agreement is its largest renewable energy purchase in Germany to date. The company said its German portfolio now comprises twelve renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of more than 1.3 GW.

According to the companies, the agreement is also one of the largest corporate renewable energy PPAs signed in Europe.

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