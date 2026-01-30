Dogger Bank A final TP
Back to overview

Skyborn, Seaway7 Firm Up Gennaker Foundation Installation Contract

Business & Finance
January 30, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Skyborn Renewables has awarded Seaway7 a contract for the transportation and installation (T&I) of the 63 monopiles and transition pieces (TPs) at the Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany.

Offshore activities are expected to commence in 2027, according to Seaway7’s parent company Subsea7, which qualified the contract as “substantial”, meaning it is worth between USD 150 million and USD 300 million (around EUR 126 million and 252 million) as per Subsea7’s definition of a substantial contract.

The signing of the firm contract follows a preferred supplier agreement that the developer and Seaway7 signed last year.

Related Article

The monopiles for the Gennaker offshore wind farm will be manufactured by EEW Special Pipe Construction (EEW SPC), while Dajin Heavy Industry will produce the transition pieces.

Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the Gennaker offshore wind farm will feature 63 Siemens Gamesa 13-236 turbines, with the installation of the wind turbines scheduled to begin in late summer 2027, according to information about the project shared earlier.

A few days ago, Skyborn Renewables and the German transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz, which is leading the development of the grid connection (OST-6-1) for the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm, signed an agreement that clears the way for its full commissioning by mid‑2028. 

Related Article

Related News