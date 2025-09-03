Back to overview

1.5 GW Morgan Offshore Wind Farm Gets Development Consent

Wind Farm Update
September 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The 1.5 GW Morgan offshore wind farm, developed by a joint venture between JERA Nex bp and EnBW, has been awarded a development consent by the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The Morgan offshore wind farm is planned to be built off the coast of Cumbria, in the Irish Sea. Once fully operational, the project will feature up to 96 turbines that are expected to generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately 1.5 million British homes per year.

The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration by Morgan Offshore Wind Limited on 24 April 2024 and accepted for examination on 17 May 2024.

The project is planned to link up with the National Grid’s Penwortham substation in Lancashire, starting in late November 2029. This will be accomplished through a shared transmission system with Flotation Energy and Cobra’s nearby 480 MW Morecambe project, which is currently undergoing a separate development consent order (DCO) examination.

“Securing the Development Consent Order is a significant achievement and a critical step toward delivering this transformative project to the UK. It provides the certainty we need to move into the next phase with our supply chain and key stakeholders who have supported us to date and represents a major step forward in delivering the kind of low-carbon infrastructure the UK urgently needs,” said Sarah Pirie, EnBW programme director.

Recently, JERA Nex bp and EnBW secured development consent for the 1.5 GW Mona offshore wind farm, which will also be located in the Irish Sea.

The joint venture secured leases for the two project sites in the UK Round 4 leasing at the beginning of 2021. A year later, the developers received electricity generation licences for Morgan and Mona.

