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Crown Estate Launches New Funding Round, GBP 15 Million Available for Offshore Wind Supply Chain

Supply Chain
May 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Crown Estate has launched the third funding round of its Supply Chain Accelerator programme, making GBP 15 million (approximately EUR 17 million) available to support early-stage offshore wind supply chain projects across the UK.

Under the new round, businesses can apply for match funding covering up to 50 per cent of eligible early-stage development costs, with grants ranging from GBP 250,000 (approx. EUR 288,000) to GBP 2 million (approx. EUR 2.3 million).

According to the Crown Estate, Great British Energy will consider co-investing to fund projects which align with its mission and complete their development work through the Supply Chain Accelerator.

Applications can be submitted until 3 July, with successful applicants expected to be announced by the end of 2026.

Projects applying for funding must align with priorities identified in the UK offshore wind Industrial Growth Plan (IGP) and/or port and infrastructure development supporting IGP priorities.

The latest round follows two previous funding calls through which nearly GBP 18 million (approx. EUR 21 million) was awarded to 26 organisations, supporting projects ranging from an operations and maintenance hub in Port Talbot to a floating offshore wind test centre in Orkney.

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The Supply Chain Accelerator was established by the Crown Estate in 2024 as part of a broader plan to invest up to GBP 400 million (approx. EUR 461 million) in the UK offshore wind supply chain. The programme is intended to help accelerate and de-risk supply chain projects supporting offshore wind construction, deployment and operations.

The new funding round comes as the UK offshore wind sector continues to expand, including the progression of floating wind developments in the Celtic Sea and preparations for the Crown Estate’s Leasing Round 6, which is expected to bring around 6 GW or more of new offshore wind capacity to market in 2027, according to the UK seabed manager.

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“Maintaining the UK’s world-leading position in the offshore wind sector relies on ensuring the supply chain is able to support the large-scale construction, deployment and maintenance of offshore wind infrastructure in the pipeline”, said Julia Rose, Head of Offshore Wind at the Crown Estate.

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