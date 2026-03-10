Interocean Signs Marine Services Agreement with JERA Nex BP

Ishikary Bay New Port
March 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Interocean Marine Services has signed a master services agreement with JERA Nex BP to provide marine consultancy and assurance services in support of offshore wind operations in the North Sea and globally.

Under the agreement, Interocean will deliver a range of marine services from its base in Aberdeen, Scotland, including marine assurance, engineering, offshore operations support, health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) consultancy, and emergency response.

The scope of work also includes specialist support for rig moves, tanker off-take operations and vessel assurance, according to the company.

“This agreement reflects our expertise in marine assurance, engineering and emergency response, and our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and operational excellence”, said Alex Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at Interocean.

Last year, Interocean secured a three-year contract with JERA Nex BP and EnBW to provide marine vetting and assurance to the Morgan, Mona, and Morven offshore wind projects in the UK.

The joint venture is still developing the Morven project, while Morgan has been discontinued in the meantime, with Mona now owned solely by JERA Nex BP.

