JERA Nex BP Acquires Full Ownership of Mona Offshore Wind Project from Partner EnBW, 1.5 GW Morgan Discontinued

January 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

After EnBW decided to exit the Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects in the UK, totalling 3 GW, the company’s joint venture partner, JERA Nex BP, is acquiring EnBW’s stake in 1.5 GW Mona, while the joint venture will not continue with the Morgan offshore wind project.

On 15 January, EnBW announced it was withdrawing from Morgan and Mona in the UK after the projects failed to secure Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in the UK’s seventh allocation round, and EnBW considered them no longer economically viable as per the company’s criteria.

While EnBW and JERA Nex BP are parting ways on Morgan and Mona, the companies will continue to jointly pursue the Morven offshore wind project in Scotland, EnBW said on 16 January.

Morgan and Mona are located in the Irish Sea, approximately 22-37 kilometres from the coast, covering a combined area of approximately 580 square kilometres.

The joint venture was awarded leases for the Morgan and Mona project sites in the UK Round 4 leasing at the beginning of 2021. A year later, the developers received electricity generation licences for the two offshore wind farms, and in 2025, the projects secured Development Consent Orders (DCOs) from the Secretary of State.

The project in Scotland that the EnBW-JERA Nex BP joint venture will continue to develop together, Morven, is located approximately 60 kilometres from the coast of Aberdeen and has a potential generating capacity of 2.9 GW across two sites, Morven North and Morven South.

The two companies secured a seabed lease for the Morven project in the ScotWind auction at the beginning of 2022.

