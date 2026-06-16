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Netherlands Raises Subsidy Ceiling for Upcoming Offshore Wind Tender

Authorities
June 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Dutch government has increased financial support for the offshore wind tender planned to be launched later this year to secure sufficient market participation for 2 GW of new capacity at the IJmuiden Ver Gamma sites.

The decision concerns the IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A and Gamma-B offshore wind farms, expected to be commissioned around 2032, for which the tender will open on 26 November and close on 10 December, with winners expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2027.

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The maximum price for IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A has been raised from EUR 104/MWh to EUR 117/MWh, while the ceiling for Gamma-B increases from EUR 103/MWh to EUR 116/MWh. The government has set aside a total budget reservation of around EUR 6.2 billion, though actual spending will depend on final bid prices and electricity market conditions during the subsidy period.

According to the government, the adjustment accounts for investment uncertainty in the sector, including potential new grid feed-in charges being considered by the national regulator. The Cabinet said it had left additional headroom to ensure developers can factor such risks into their bids.

Still, the government expects the winning tender amount to be lower due to the competition, as market consultations indicate that there is sufficient interest in bidding for both sites.

The subsidies for offshore wind have been reintroduced after several zero-subsidy tenders to support the development at designated areas while the sector is experiencing challenges, and while the government is preparing a transition towards auctions based on Contracts for Difference (CfD), for which legislation is expected to soon be submitted to Parliament.

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