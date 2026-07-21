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Good Energy Signs Largest PPA in Its History for Ørsted’s UK Offshore Wind Farms

Business & Finance
July 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

UK renewable energy provider Good Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted for its Walney 1 and Walney 2 offshore wind farms.

Walney; Photo: Ørsted

Under the two‑year agreement, the largest deal of this kind for Good Energy, the UK company will purchase 200 GWh of electricity each year, around one-sixth of the wind farms’ output.

“Over the full term, the partnership will deliver 400 GWh of renewable energy, which could supply electricity to over 74,000 UK homes annually, based on typical household usage”, Good Energy stated in a press release.

The Walney PPA follows Good Energy’s 2023 agreement to source 110 GWh per year from the Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm.

The company also previously had power offtake agreements with Ørsted for the Westermost Rough offshore wind farm.

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Walney 1 and 2 offshore wind farms are located in the Irish Sea, 15 kilometres west of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. The two wind farms have a combined capacity of 367 MW provided by a total of 102 Siemens 3.6 MW turbines.

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Walney 1 and 2 are the initial phases of the broader Walney Wind Farm development, which was later expanded to include the 659 MW Walney Extension.

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