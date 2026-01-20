Back to overview

Munich Airport Awards Offshore Wind PPA to RWE

Business & Finance
January 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE came out as the winner in a tender that Munich Airport (Flughafen München GmbH) opened last year, looking to award an offshore wind power purchase agreement (PPA).

According to an award notice published on a European tender website on 15 January, RWE Supply & Trading and Munich Airport concluded a contract on 19 December 2025, following a tendering procedure launched in February/March 2025.

As reported last year, the PPA Munich Airport was looking to sign is for 40 GWh of electricity per year for a period of ten years, generated by an offshore wind farm that is set to enter commercial operation preferably in 2026, but no later than 1 January 2028. 

Related Article

According to the contract information shared in the contract notice, as a transitional measure for an offshore wind farm that would go into operation later than in 2026, the contractor can supply electricity from an existing wind farm, preferably from 2026 until 31 December 2027 at the latest, with the latest date of the start of delivery from an existing plant being 1 January 2027. The basic delivery period is, in any case, ten years from the start of delivery.

In Germany, the next RWE project coming up on the grid is the 660 MW Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm, which is planned to be completed by the end of this year and fully commissioned in early 2027.

Related Article

The company has five offshore wind farms in operation in Germany, including Arkona, Kaskasi, Amrumbank West, Nordsee One and Nordsee Ost, as well as the test project Alpha Ventus.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News