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50Hertz and Elia Launch EUR 752 Million Offshore HV Cable Jointing and Repair Logistics Tender

Contracts & Tenders
June 15, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

50Hertz and Elia have launched a joint procurement for offshore high-voltage (HV) cable repair logistics and jointing services, under which the transmission system operators (TSOs) will award framework agreements valued at a total of up to EUR 752 million.

The tender, published in the Official Journal of the EU on 12 June, covers multi-year agreements supporting existing AC offshore and onshore HV cable systems in Germany and Belgium.

The contracts will be awarded through a negotiated, two-stage procedure and structured as call-off frameworks, with volumes and timing dependent on operational needs.

The agreements will run for an initial six-year period from 1 November 2027 until 31 October 2035, with an option for a single extension of up to two years at the contracting entities’ discretion.

Requests to participate can be submitted by 9 July 2026, with invitations to tender expected on 7 August 2026.

Under the 50Hertz-led scope, covering Lots 1–5, the framework includes offshore HV cable repair logistics and onshore/offshore cable jointing services in the Baltic Sea region. These lots cover mobilisation and demobilisation support, vessel and equipment provision, cable handling and transport, jointing operations for repair interventions, QA/QC documentation, and interface coordination.

The repair logistics lots (1–3) are each valued at EUR 110 million, while the jointing lots (4–5) each carry an estimated contract value of EUR 19.2 million.

Under the Elia scope, Lot 6 covers offshore HV cable jointing services in the Belgian North Sea. The package also includes provision of equipment and consumables, qualified personnel, documentation, and coordination for repair-related jointing works, with an estimated value of EUR 7.6 million.

Across all lots, services will be ordered on a call-off basis, with no guaranteed volumes, and contractors will be required to provide certified safety, environmental, and quality management systems alongside relevant offshore HV cable repair experience.

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