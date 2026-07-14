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European Commission Greenlights France’s EUR 63 Billion Aid Scheme to Build 11 Offshore Wind Farms

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July 14, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The European Commission has approved a EUR 63 billion French scheme to support the construction and operation of eleven offshore wind farms, in line with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal.

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The scheme was approved under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF) adopted by the Commission on 25 June 2025.

France notified the Commission, under the CISAF, a scheme to support offshore wind energy to contribute to the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal. The scheme will run for 25 years and has a maximum budget of EUR 63 billion.

The wind farms, located in the North Sea, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, are expected to have a combined capacity of up to 11.1 GW and to generate up to 47.8 TWh of renewable electricity per year, or around 10.6 per cent of France’s annual electricity consumption.

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The aid will be granted through a transparent and non-discriminatory bidding process, which France will organise, the Commission said. The aid will take the form of a variable premium under a two-way contract for difference (CfD), which will be calculated by comparing a reference price, determined in the tender offer of the beneficiary (pay as bid), to the market price for electricity.

When the market price is below the reference price, the beneficiaries will receive the difference between the two prices. When the market price is above the reference price, the beneficiaries will have to pay the difference to the French authorities.

The Commission found that the French scheme meets the conditions of the CISAF (sections 3 and 4.1.2). In particular, the aid will be provided as direct price support, through a two-way CfD, awarded via a competitive bidding process. It includes safeguards to ensure markets function properly and avoid compensating producers for effective production when market prices are negative.

The Commission concluded that the French scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to accelerate the transition towards a net-zero economy and facilitate the development of certain economic activities that are important for the implementation of the Clean Industrial Deal. This is in line with Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU and the conditions set out in the CISAF.

For three wind farms, this scheme replaces a scheme that was approved by the Commission in August 2025.

”Today’s decision clears the way for France’s offshore wind support scheme. France will continue working towards a fully decarbonised energy system, and the Commission will continue supporting Member States in achieving our common climate objectives,” said Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.

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