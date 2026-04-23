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Repowering Existing Offshore Wind Farms Part of New EU Strategy ‘to Protect Europeans from Fossil Energy Crisis’

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April 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The European Commission has identified offshore wind repowering as one of the key measures to strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports, as part of its newly unveiled AccelerateEU strategy.

Announcing the strategy on 22 April, the Commission highlighted the rapid repowering of large renewable assets, including offshore wind farms, as a way to quickly increase generation capacity and deliver additional energy to the system without the need for entirely new infrastructure.

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AccelerateEU comes amid rising energy import costs linked to geopolitical tensions, with the EU spending an additional EUR 24 billion on fossil fuel imports following the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The strategy aims to provide both short-term relief and long-term structural measures to reduce exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets.

Alongside repowering, the Commission plans to accelerate electrification across industry, transport and buildings, with an Electrification Action Plan scheduled for release by this summer. The plan will set targets and address barriers to wider electrification deployment.

The strategy also emphasises strengthening Europe’s grid infrastructure, including the swift implementation of existing legislation and progress on the European Grids Package.

Furthermore, the Commission intends to introduce proposals on network charges and taxation, including measures to ensure electricity is taxed less than fossil fuels.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “The choices we make today will shape our ability to face the challenges of today and the crises of tomorrow. Our AccelerateEU strategy will bring both immediate and more structural relief measures to European citizens and businesses. We must accelerate the shift to homegrown, clean energies. This will give us energy independence and security, and mean we are better able to weather geopolitical storms.”

To improve system resilience, the new strategy will enhance coordination among Member States on energy security measures, including gas storage refilling and potential emergency releases of oil stocks. A new Fuel Observatory will also be established to monitor fuel production, imports, exports and stock levels across the EU.

On the consumer side, the Commission outlined potential temporary measures such as targeted income support, energy vouchers and reduced electricity taxes for vulnerable households. A State Aid Temporary Framework will provide flexibility for governments to support exposed industries.

AccelerateEU also aims to mobilise investment in clean energy, with the Commission pointing to existing EU funding instruments such as the Recovery and Resilience Facility and cohesion funds. To further attract private capital, a Clean Energy Investment Strategy has been adopted, alongside plans to convene a Clean Energy Investment Summit.

The measures will be discussed by EU leaders at the Informal European Council in Cyprus on 23–24 April, as part of the bloc’s broader response to the ongoing energy and geopolitical challenges.

Commenting on the rollout of the new strategy, WindEurope CEO, Tinne van der Straeten said: “Electrification is a strategic imperative for Europe’s independence, security, and prosperity. It needs to happen immediately and at scale. We must make homegrown electricity the cheapest option. This means cutting VAT and taxes and on heat pumps, electric vehicles and other electrification technologies. It means addressing the low hanging fruit in low- and medium temperature heat processes. AccelerateEU is bold political leadership in a time of crisis.”

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