EU Approves EUR 11 Billion French Plan for 1.5 GW Floating Offshore Wind Farms

Planning & Permitting
August 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The European Commission has approved an EUR 11 billion French scheme to support the construction and operation of three floating offshore wind farms with a total generating capacity of 1.5 GW.

The 20-year scheme was approved under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF) and is said to contribute to France meeting its 2030 renewable energy targets.

The aid will be granted on the basis of a bidding process, which will be organised to select one beneficiary per offshore zone. Resilience has been included as a tender prequalification and award criterion in order to diversify wind turbine and main specific component supply chains to reduce dependency on imports from China, said the European Commission.

The support will be provided as direct price support, through two-way Contracts for Difference (CfD), awarded via a competitive bidding process.

The measure will support the development of three floating offshore wind farms: one located in the sea off the coast of South Brittany and two others in the Mediterranean Sea.

Each wind farm is expected to have a capacity of approximately 500 MW and to generate 2.2 TWh, equivalent to the annual consumption of 450,000 French households.

The AO9 tender, which offers four new sites for floating offshore wind development, was launched in July 2024. Several months later, the French government announced that it had pre-qualified twelve candidates for the tender.

In June 2025, France’s first floating offshore wind farm was fully commissioned. The 25 MW Provence Grand Large is a pilot project with three Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines, installed 17 kilometres off the coast of Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône.

