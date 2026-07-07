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EEW Group Expanding South Korean Foundation Plant

Supply Chain
July 7, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The EEW Group is expanding its South Korean plant, EEW KHPC, in Gwangyang, Jeollanam-do Province, to meet the growing demand for offshore wind foundations in Southeast Asia and further expand its capacities.

Source: EEW Group

The production site is already specialized in the manufacture of foundation components with unit weights of up to 900 tons, EEW Group said.

From the second half of 2027, the facility will be capable of manufacturing monopiles, pin piles, jacket components and legs with diameters of up to 13 meters, unit weights of 2,500 tons and lengths of up to 120 meters.

With this expansion, up to 200,000 tons of steel can be processed into LSAW pipes in the future. This will increase EEW KHPC’s production capacity from around 60,000 tons per year to more than 200,000 tons annually.

In this way, the EEW Group said the company is positioning itself for the future as a supplier for major offshore projects.

“The development of the offshore wind industry in Southeast Asia will gain immense momentum over the next few years. With the expansion of EEW KHPC, we are responding early to growing market demands,” say the two Managing Directors of EEW KHPC, Deok-Han Kim and Kwan-Gyu Tak.

To support this expansion, the EEW Group has acquired additional production halls and adjacent land in the immediate vicinity of the existing site. This will more than double the available production area.

Source: EEW Group

In addition, the storage area at the port will be expanded, allowing the site to make full use of its direct port access as production capacity increases.

The expansion will also create around 200 new skilled jobs, further strengthening employment opportunities in the region.

Together with its sister plant, EEW SPC in Rostock, Germany, the corporate group has nearly 20 years of experience manufacturing offshore wind components.

With this investment decision, EEW Group said it is strengthening its position as one of the leading manufacturers for offshore wind foundations.

”We can draw on many years of experience in the European offshore wind market. Furthermore, the local colleagues at EEW KHPC are very experienced in the manufacturing of large diameter foundation components. Thus, we have the best basis for a fast and smooth expansion process without affecting ongoing production,” said Christoph Schorge, Managing Director of the EEW Group.

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