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Swedes Expand Cable Capacity as Part of Long-Term Deal with NKT

Grid Connection
June 29, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Sweden’s Hexatronic Group is investing in a new production line for fibre-optic cables at its largest production site, as part of a long-term supply agreement with Danish power cable manufacturer and installation firm NKT.

The new production line at the Hudiksvall facility will more than double the company’s capacity within submarine cable manufacturing, increasing it from approximately SEK 150-200 million (approximately EUR 13.5–18.1 million) to over SEK 500 million (around EUR 45.2 million) on an annual basis, depending on the product mix.

The Hudiksvall facility is the group’s largest production site and a centre of excellence for advanced fiber cable and microduct manufacturing. Hexatronic already operates a submarine fibre‑optic cable production line in Hudiksvall.

“The demand for submarine cable solutions continues to grow, driven by the electrification and digitalization of society, offshore energy projects, and the increased need for robust communication infrastructure,” said Rikard Fröberg, President and CEO of Hexatronic Group.

“This investment allows us to further strengthen our competitiveness in an important and growing segment that has seen very strong order intake recently, a trend we expect to continue. I am also very pleased to see a further deepening of our long-standing relationship with NKT.”

According to the Swedish firm, the investment supports growing customer demand driven by the expansion of offshore wind and subsea communication infrastructure, with a significant portion of the capacity intended to support NKT under the new long-term supply framework, through 2032.

The new production line is expected to be commissioned in 2028.

“Securing capacity from this new submarine cable production line supports our ability to execute future projects effectively. We have worked together with Hexatronic for many years and are pleased to further deepen this relationship,” said Will Hendrikx, COO and Deputy CEO at NKT.

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