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Haizea Starts Manufacturing Norfolk Vanguard West Monopiles

Foundations
June 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Haizea Wind Group has started manufacturing monopiles for the Norfolk Vanguard West offshore wind farm in the UK, owned and developed by RWE.

Haizea Wind Group

RWE secured a Contract for Difference (CfD) for the 1,380 MW Norfolk Vanguard West in Allocation Round 7 (AR7) in January, together with CfDs for the 1,380 MW Norfolk Vanguard East, two of its Dogger Bank South projects, and the Awel y Môr offshore wind farm.

After winning the CfDs, RWE said the global investment firm KKR would become its partner on the two Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farms.

In February, the developer placed a firm order with Vestas for 92 of its V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for Norfolk Vanguard West. The order for Norfolk Vanguard East was signed in March.

Last month, Lamprell said that the fabrication of transition pieces (TPs) for the two Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind projects was underway at its yard in the UAE, under a contract signed with RWE in 2024.

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For Haizea Wind Group, Norfolk Vanguard West represents the third consecutive monopile contract executed at its new Bilbao facilities since their inauguration in 2024. The first was the East Anglia Three project for ScottishPower Renewables, followed by Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 project, for which the delivery is underway.

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“Haizea Wind Group holds a leadership position in Europe in the manufacture of monopiles for wind turbines exceeding 15 MW, following the expansion of its Bilbao facilities”, the company said in a press release on 23 June.

“Despite the volatility affecting the wind sector and ongoing global uncertainty linked to geopolitical factors and uneven competitive conditions with Asian manufacturers, Haizea Wind Group continues to meet the targets set out in its strategic and business plan and maintains a positive growth trajectory.”

Borja Zárraga, CEO of Haizea Wind Group, said Haizea played a key role in driving Europe’s energy independence and industrial autonomy, and that the company has the technology to manufacture XXL components for turbines exceeding 20 MW.

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