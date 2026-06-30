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All Jacket Foundations Installed at Dieppe-Le Tréport Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
June 30, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME has completed the installation of the jacket foundations at the Dieppe-Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France, developed by Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT), a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and Banque des Territoires.

Photo by EMDT / U.Wirrwa & Christophe Beyssier

The first of the 62 wind turbine foundations was installed at the project site, located 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe, by DEME’s installation vessel Innovation in September 2025.

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The four-legged jackets were manufactured by Navantia Seanergies at its factory in Fene, while the pin piles were produced by Windar Renovables in Avilés. Navantia also built the jacket for the project’s offshore substation, which was installed at the site last year.

The 496 MW Dieppe-Le-Tréport offshore wind farm will feature 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines, the first of which was installed by Jan De Nul’s vessel Vole au Vent earlier this month.

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