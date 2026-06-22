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OEG Clearing East Anglia Two Seabed

Project Updates
June 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

OEG has returned to the East Anglia Two site for seabed clearance before construction work starts on the UK’s new offshore wind farm.

According to a recently issued Notice to Mariners, the company will be carrying out the disposal of unexploded ordnance (UXO), boulder clearance, and the removal of out-of-service cables at the project site, located 33 kilometres off the Suffolk coast.

The work, which began in June and will continue through to September, will involve OEG disposing of three remaining confirmed UXOs using Low Order Deflagration techniques, relocating approximately 1,800 boulders, and removing between 12 and 15 out-of-service cables.

UXO disposal and boulder relocation work will be carried out during June and July, with boulder clearance expected to continue into August, while out-of-service cables are scheduled to be removed during August and September.

East Anglia Two will enter construction in 2026/2027, according to information about the project shared earlier. The offshore wind farm, developed by ScottishPower Renewables, was selected in the UK government’s Contract for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 6 (AR6) and is part of ScottishPower Renewables’ wider East Anglia Hub alongside East Anglia One North and East Anglia Three.

The 960 MW East Anglia Two will comprise 64 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines installed on monopile foundations that will be supplied by Sif and Smulders, with Smulders also contracted for the project’s offshore substation (OSS). Cadeler will carry out the installation of the foundations and wind turbines.

Earlier this year, Smulders HSM, a subsidiary of Eiffage Métal, said that the company had commenced the construction of the East Anglia Two OSS topside and jacket foundation.

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Export cable is set to be delivered by Nexans, while inter-array cables will be supplied by Hellenic Cables and installed by Seaway7.

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