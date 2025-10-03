Back to overview

Hellenic Cables Bags East Anglia Two Inter-Array Cable Deal

October 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Hellenic Cables has been awarded a contract by Seaway7 for the supply of approximately 165 kilometres of 66 kV inter-array cables and associated accessories for the East Anglia Two offshore wind farm in the UK.

Hellenic Cables’ scope of work includes the engineering, design, manufacturing, testing, and supply of the cables, as well as the supply of the associated accessories.

Production will take place at the company’s vertically integrated and submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin in 2026, with final deliveries expected within the first half of 2027.

The award follows the contract for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Seaway7 and ScottishPower Renewables, contributing to the realization of the East Anglia offshore hub with reliable and high-quality cable solutions,” said Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables.

Located in the southern region of the North Sea, off the east coast of England, the East Anglia Two offshore wind farm was selected in the UK government’s latest Contract for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 6 (AR6).

The 960 MW project will feature 64 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, which will be placed on top of the monopiles supplied by Sif. The installation of the wind turbines and foundations will be carried out by Cadeler.

Seaway7 is responsible for the transport and installation of inter-array cables under a contract signed with the developer in November 2024.

