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Smulders Taps Palfinger for East Anglia Two Davit Cranes

Equipment
July 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Palfinger has secured a contract from Smulders to supply 64 davit cranes for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia Two offshore wind farm in the UK.

Palfinger

Under the contract, the Austrian company will deliver one PF 160-5m davit crane for each of the project’s 64 wind turbines by the end of 2026.

The latest award follows Palfinger’s recent contract to supply cranes for the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in Poland.

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The company has also delivered 96 PF 160 cranes for the neighbouring East Anglia Three project, where wind turbine installation is currently underway.

The 960 MW East Anglia Two will be built off the Suffolk coast in the southern North Sea and will enter construction in 2026/2027, according to information about the project shared earlier. 

The offshore wind farm will comprise 64 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines installed on monopile foundations that will be supplied by Sif and Smulders, with Smulders also contracted for the project’s offshore substation (OSS)

The transition pieces will be manufactured in Sif’s production facilities in Roermond (primary steel) and Smulders’ production facilities in Hoboken, Belgium (outfitting).

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