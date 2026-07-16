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OWC, KLEM, and OEG Form Korean Offshore Wind Pact

Supply Chain
July 16, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Renewable energy consultancy OWC, Korea Leading Energy Management (KLEM), and OEG have entered into a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on offshore wind balance of plant (BoP) operations and maintenance (O&M) services in South Korea.

Source: OWC

Under the collaborative framework, KLEM is expected to act as the main contractor for BoP O&M services, with OWC providing technical assurance and asset management services, and OEG providing marine, subsea, and offshore operational services.

Together, the supplier trio will provide operators of offshore wind farms with a single-team approach to deliver safe, efficient, and commercially competitive BoP O&M services for offshore wind projects in South Korea.

”South Korea has ambitious offshore wind growth targets with 25 GW by 2035. As more projects enter the operational phase, offshore wind asset owners will face increasing pressure to maintain asset reliability, maximise operational performance and protect long-term asset value. By bringing together OWC’s technical assurance expertise, KLEM’s operational delivery capabilities and OEG’s specialist marine and subsea capabilities, this partnership offers owners a single, integrated approach to BoP O&M. We create a strong foundation for informed asset management decisions and support optimising the performance, integrity and lifecycle value of Korean offshore wind infrastructure,” said William Cleverly, CEO of OWC.

Korea Leading Energy Management (KLEM) is an energy solutions company that offers consulting, engineering, installation, O&M services for renewable energy projects across South Korea.

”Our ambition is to provide offshore wind developers and asset owners with a comprehensive solution for the inspection, maintenance, integrity management and lifecycle support of BoP assets. By combining complementary expertise across operations, engineering, technical assurance and marine services, this partnership enables a more integrated approach to supporting the long-term reliability and performance of BoP assets,” said Boo Jeonghwan, CEO of KLEM.

OEG is a leading energy solutions business, providing mission critical infrastructure assets and technical solutions to the global offshore energy industry.

”The offshore environment presents unique challenges for the inspection and maintenance of BoP assets. As one team with KLEM and OWC, we can help asset owners in South Korea gain a more complete understanding of asset condition, strengthen integrity management programmes and support safe, efficient operations throughout the asset lifecycle,” said David Carr, Chief Commercial Officer at OEG.

OWC supports clients in de-risking and developing grid-scale renewable energy projects globally through independent engineering, project development, technical engineering, environmental planning and asset management services.

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