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Norwegian and UK Offshore Wind Groups Forge North Sea Partnership

Industry
June 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW) and Humber Marine and Renewables (HMR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation between their members and supporting offshore wind and supply chain development across the North Sea.

Photo source: Norwegian Offshore Wind

The agreement was signed on 16 June during the Global Offshore Wind conference and establishes a framework for collaboration between the two industry organisations on offshore wind-related activities and business opportunities.

“The Humber combines gigawatt-scale operational capacity, a multi-GW project pipeline, and strong offshore wind supply chains. With Humber Marine and Renewables, we have an ideal partner for creating opportunities for our members and building partnership across the North Sea”, said Tor Arne Johnsen, Business Development Manager at Norwegian Offshore Wind.

“This MoU cements a stronger cooperation and a platform for further cooperation in the years to come.”

According to the partners, the MoU is planned to facilitate closer ties between Norwegian and UK supply chain companies as both countries continue to expand offshore wind deployment.

“We aren’t just connecting two regions; we are bridging the North Sea in the true spirit of innovation and shared delivery. Together, our respective members will unlock new opportunities, drive technological advancements, and accelerate the growth of the offshore wind industry”, said Camilla Carlbom Flinn.

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