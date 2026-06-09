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H2DO Launches Offshore Wind-to-Hydrogen Study in Dutch North Sea

Green Hydrogen
June 9, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Hydrogen of Dutch Origin (H2DO) and its partners have launched a feasibility and concept study for a 30–50 MW offshore green hydrogen project linked to offshore wind generation in the Dutch North Sea.

H2DO

The project will examine the development of an offshore hydrogen production installation designed to convert electricity generated by offshore wind farms into hydrogen at sea and transport it to shore via pipeline infrastructure.

The study follows H2DO securing support in 2025 under the Dutch government’s Topsector Energie (TSE) programme, which funds energy innovation and green industrial development projects in the Netherlands.

Announcing the funding award in September 2025, H2DO said the study would support future demonstration-scale offshore hydrogen projects and contribute to the commercial rollout of offshore hydrogen production in the North Sea.

The organisation also said last year that the study would focus on the conceptual design, building, installation, and operation of a 30–50 MW offshore green hydrogen production facility within the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind area.

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According to H2DO, the concept is intended to help address growing grid congestion challenges in the Netherlands as offshore wind capacity in the North Sea continues to expand. Producing hydrogen offshore could reduce pressure on electricity transmission infrastructure and limit the need for large-scale onshore electrolysis facilities.

The work will focus on developing a FEED entry-ready concept for the project, including technical design, regulatory and permitting requirements, commercial structuring and market integration.

The consortium will also assess compliance with Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) rules under the EU’s RED III framework, alongside considerations of circularity, resilience, and spatial planning in the North Sea.

Another objective of the study is to compare the business case for offshore hydrogen production with onshore electrolysis solutions connected through high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems.

The consortium includes H2sea, Haskoning, TCI Risk Management, and ECHT Regie in Transitie, with support from Smulders HSM and other companies involved in the offshore hydrogen value chain.

“With this group of partners, we are laying the groundwork here in the Netherlands for projects that can move straight into FEED and be replicated and scaled across the North Sea”, said Patrice Hijsterborg, managing partner at H2DO.

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